GADAG : A woman, who went missing from Totaganti village in Gadag district on August 20, was found alive in an abandoned empty well on the outskirts of the village after three days.

She is now under treatment at the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital.

Parvati Kalmath of Totaganti village told police that an unidentified woman entered her house around 5 am on August 20 when she was working in the kitchen. “The woman dragged me to an isolated place in the village where she snatched my mangalsutra, bangles and other ornaments and pushed me into the empty well,” Parvati said.“I lost consciousness after the woman pushed me into the well. I regained consciousness on the third day when I got drenched in rain. I screamed for help for almost two hours. Finally, some people heard my cries and pulled me out of the well,” she said.

Some villagers said many such incidents happened in the village in the past where lonely women were targeted. They had informed the police about such incidents.

Docs: Parvati recovering fast

The villagers said Parvati and her husband came to Totaganti village six months ago. They have been living in the village since then.

The villagers said some boys, who were grazing their sheep and goats near the well, rushed to Parvati’s rescue after hearing her screams for help. Parvati was weak and could not even speak when she was pulled out of the well.

The police said that they will question Parvati once she recovers fully. Meanwhile, the doctors attending to her said she is recovering fast.