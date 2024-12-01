Neta who can get Congress sizeable votes should be next KPCC chief: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Amid reports of a possible appointment of new chief for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a strong aspirant for the top post, has said the Congress would return to power in the state again in 2028 only if it names a leader who is capable of getting sizeable votes to the party.

While asserting that the Congress should have a full-time KPCC president to bolster it from the grassroots in the state, Satish said that at least three noted leaders are in the race for the top post. Satish said that discussions are on in the party to replace the KPCC president and the party high command will take a final call on it based on merit.

Stating that he was not having any clue as to who would be appointed as the new chief for the party in the state, Satish said he would get an idea about the probable candidates in the party only after he meets leaders in New Delhi after the winter session of the state legislature to be held in Belagavi in December.

He declined to speculate or issue a statement on the process of appointment and said the position of KPCC chief was regarded in the Congress as extremely important.

He said the role of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in naming the next chief was pivotal besides the party high command. The party would sit with the two leaders and also discuss with other prominent party leaders before taking a final decision, he said.

To bolster the Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, Satish said that the party should name a leader who would be able to help the party get a large chunk of votes. According to informed sources, Satish is most likely to be the next state Congress chief in wake of the crucial role he had played in the last Assembly elections and the recent bypoll wins.

Most of the top Congress leaders in Belagavi agree to the fact that Satish played a major role in the victory of party candidate in Haveri Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan against BJP’s Bharat Bommai. Satish was also instrumental in the victory of his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi in the Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi.