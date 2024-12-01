Nikhil: CM Siddaramaiah holding meet to send out message to Cong brass, retain post

BENGALURU: JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is conducting the ‘Swabhimani Samavesha’ in Hassan on December 5 to strengthen his position as CM and retain his post.
“The CM is holding the meet for personal gain, bypassing his own party to strengthen his position. The rally is his show of strength aimed at gaining the attention of national leaders. In our view, this rally is not meant to send out any message to JDS or BJP, but to the Congress high command,” Nikhil said.
Nikhil had tasted his straight third defeat in the recent Channapatna bypolls at the hands of Congress candidate CP Yogeeshwara.
On whether the Swabhimani Samavesha to be held in Hassan—the home turf of his grandfather and former PM HD Deve Gowda—will impact the JDS, Nikhil replied in the negative and said, “Anyone can hold any rally anywhere. Assembly elections in Karnataka are three-and-a-half years away. What is the purpose behind this samavesha?”
He further criticised the State Government stating that it is organising such events to cover up its failures. “People are questioning the achievements of this government. The administration is drowning in corruption and scandals. Even a Congress MLA recently wanted the State Government to drop some of the guarantees citing a lack of funds for constituencies. It has been just one-and-half years since the Congress came to power in the state... their own MLAs are expressing dissatisfaction,” the JDS leader said.
Nikhil also took on the government over the release of funds to constituencies. “While Congress MLAs complain about lack of funds, imagine the plight of JDS and BJP leaders. Not a single rupee has been released,” he added.
He also hit out at Yogeshwara saying, “The question is how long will he remain in the Congress? None of our MLAs are in a situation where they will follow him and join the Congress. Our MLAs are emotionally and personally connected beyond politics. They are in constant contact with me and discuss issues like funding for constituencies. None of our MLAs are unhappy. In contrast, discontent is growing in the Congress.”
On the FIR filed against Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekhar Swami of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt for wanting a law to disenfranchise Muslims in the country, the JDS leader said, “Since coming to power, the Congress has been targeting one community to appease another. People will give a befitting response in the coming days.”
On JDS MLA GT Devegowda expressing discontent, Nikhil said that the former will not quit the party. “Will convince him... my target is to win 58 seats for JDS,” he said.
KPCC to meet today ahead of Hassan convention
Ahead of the KPCC convention to be held in Hassan, KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar has called a meeting on Sunday in Bengaluru, which will be atteneded by various leaders, ministers, and MPs from Old Mysuru region. Even while planning to host the convention in Hassan, an anonymous letter sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, had made some strong exception to the rally. However, during his recent visit to Delhi, CM Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi and is said to have gotten a nod from the party high command. The convention is expected to be a show of strength, after the recent bypoll results.