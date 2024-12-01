Nikhil: CM Siddaramaiah holding meet to send out message to Cong brass, retain post

BENGALURU: JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is conducting the ‘Swabhimani Samavesha’ in Hassan on December 5 to strengthen his position as CM and retain his post.

“The CM is holding the meet for personal gain, bypassing his own party to strengthen his position. The rally is his show of strength aimed at gaining the attention of national leaders. In our view, this rally is not meant to send out any message to JDS or BJP, but to the Congress high command,” Nikhil said.

Nikhil had tasted his straight third defeat in the recent Channapatna bypolls at the hands of Congress candidate CP Yogeeshwara.

On whether the Swabhimani Samavesha to be held in Hassan—the home turf of his grandfather and former PM HD Deve Gowda—will impact the JDS, Nikhil replied in the negative and said, “Anyone can hold any rally anywhere. Assembly elections in Karnataka are three-and-a-half years away. What is the purpose behind this samavesha?”

He further criticised the State Government stating that it is organising such events to cover up its failures. “People are questioning the achievements of this government. The administration is drowning in corruption and scandals. Even a Congress MLA recently wanted the State Government to drop some of the guarantees citing a lack of funds for constituencies. It has been just one-and-half years since the Congress came to power in the state... their own MLAs are expressing dissatisfaction,” the JDS leader said.

Nikhil also took on the government over the release of funds to constituencies. “While Congress MLAs complain about lack of funds, imagine the plight of JDS and BJP leaders. Not a single rupee has been released,” he added.