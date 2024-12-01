Opposition to Yatnal surfaces in his home turf Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: Under fire from several BJP leaders for opposing the leadership of state party president BY Vijayendra and party strongman BS Yediyurappa, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal faced criticisms from two prominent leaders of the party from his own district of Vijayapura. Suresh Biradar, BJP state working committee member, and Gopal Ghatkamble, party state SC Morcha general secretary, held a press conference to express their anguish against Yatnal, who is a former union minister. The duo demanded that the BJP high command expel Yatnal from the party.

Hitting out at Yatnal for taking out a separate protest against the Waqf land issue without the consent of Vijayendra, Biradar said that Yatnal is more vocal against the BJP than the Waqf issue. He said that all the actions of Yatnal are damaging the party and weakening the morale of the workers, rather than uniting the party to fight against the Congress. Demanding the Central leaders expel Yatnal, Biradar said that his presence in the party will create more rifts.

“We had no issues if Yatnal organised the rally with the support and consent of the state president and the Central leaders. But he launched a separate protest. This is giving a clear message among the opposition that there is no unity in Karnataka BJP. Yatnal has become dangerous for the party,” he charged. Ghatkamble said, “We are talking on behalf of hundreds of party workers who are upset with Yatnal and his team. We will protest strongly if that team enters Vijayapura.”