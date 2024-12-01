Rs 250 cr worth drugs seized in last one year in Karnataka: Home minister Dr G Parameshwara

MANGALURU: Stating that the state government is working on a warfooting to curb the drug menace, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said in the last one year, the police department has managed to seize drugs worth Rs 250 crore. Speaking to media during his visit to Mangaluru on Saturday, Parameshwara said police officials must take strict action against drug peddlers.

“Despite that, if we find drug supply, we will hold police officials responsible. We have found that students especially from foreign countries are part of the drug menace and we are contacting the respective embassies and they are being deported.

In many cases, we have invoked the Goonda Act. Police personnel must visit schools and colleges and create awareness on ill-effects of drugs,” he said.

To a question on circulation of a letter opposing Swabhimani Samavesha of the Congress in Hassan, Parameshwara said there is no opposition to the rally and the letter might be a creation by the BJP.

Regarding cabinet reshuffle, he said party high command will decide on it. On FIR against Chandrashekharnath swamiji over his call to ban voting rights for Muslims, Parameshwara said nobody is above the law including the seer.