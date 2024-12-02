Bengaluru trade unions, activists demand withdrawal of protest licensing order

BENGALURU: Horaatada Hakkigagi Janandolana, a coalition of trade unions, women’s rights, queer rights, slum and Dalit organisations, and civil liberties groups demanded the withdrawal of the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations, and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, which confines protests to Freedom Park.

Protests, once a vibrant expression of democratic dissent across Bengaluru, are now designated to only Freedom Park, effectively silencing any dialogue with the state, said representatives of the Janandolana in a press release.

Writer and thinker Aakar Patel stated that a “license” to protest transforms a fundamental right into a privilege. He said that Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has become a graveyard for protests and warned against allowing Bengaluru’s Freedom Park to meet a similar fate. He urged authorities to prioritise traffic solutions and better public transport, instead of restricting protests.

Akkai Padmashali, an activist addressed the intersections of caste, gender, and sexuality in the fight for justice. Stating that if someone looks at her in a wrong way, Akkai questioned, “Should my justice lie only with the courts and nowhere else? Similarly, when a judge makes a sexist comment, where do we go for justice then?,” questioned Akkai batting for the necessity of public protests to challenge systemic oppression.