Hassan rally a Congress event, says Shivakumar ahead of local body elections

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, clarified that the Swabhimani Samavesha planned in Hassan on December 5 is a party event and to strengthen the party ahead of the elections to local bodies.

After the rally in Hassan, a similar programme will be held in Belagavi soon and also in other districts later, he said, adding that the rally in Hassan is a party event to “protect the country and the Constitution”.

“The Congress will take full responsibility of Swabhimani Samavesha under my leadership,” Shivakumar told reporters after holding a preliminary meeting with the leaders from four districts of Mysuru division ahead of the Hassan event.

Shivakumar admitted that the Congress was holding rallies keeping in mind the ZP/TP elections.

“Shouldn’t we prepare the stage with some purpose in mind? It is true that the elections are going to be held soon. It cannot be stopped. This was discussed in the cabinet meeting and preparations are being made to hold it by February,” the state Congress chief said.