Hassan rally a Congress event, says Shivakumar ahead of local body elections

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, clarified that the Swabhimani Samavesha planned in Hassan on December 5 is a party event and to strengthen the party ahead of the elections to local bodies.
After the rally in Hassan, a similar programme will be held in Belagavi soon and also in other districts later, he said, adding that the rally in Hassan is a party event to “protect the country and the Constitution”.
“The Congress will take full responsibility of Swabhimani Samavesha under my leadership,” Shivakumar told reporters after holding a preliminary meeting with the leaders from four districts of Mysuru division ahead of the Hassan event.
Shivakumar admitted that the Congress was holding rallies keeping in mind the ZP/TP elections.
“Shouldn’t we prepare the stage with some purpose in mind? It is true that the elections are going to be held soon. It cannot be stopped. This was discussed in the cabinet meeting and preparations are being made to hold it by February,” the state Congress chief said.
On whether the Hassan rally, initially planned to be a show of strength for Siddaramaiah, but now a full-fledged Congress event, Shivakumar, denying the same, said, “Where was the format of this meeting decided? I am saying this as the party president. Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister of the Congress government and not the CM of an alliance party. There is only one party, only one symbol here. Some people have different personal opinions. We have discussed this issue with the AICC chief, the CM, and the AICC general secretaries,” he said, adding that party is bigger than individuals.
“Many organisations and communities have expressed their support for the samavesha. We wholeheartedly accept it,” he said.
No position vacant, says Shivakumar
DyCM DK Shivakumar clarified there will be no reshuffle of the cabinet or the change in KPCC president post. “There is no need for it. There is a legislature session soon. Only one ministerial berth is vacant and the CM has spoken about it (filling it),” he said.
“I don’t send any progress reports about the ministers. Our high command has its own system and is getting information from everyone,” he added.