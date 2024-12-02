Three women killed, several injured as bus crashes into divider in Karnataka's Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Three women died and several people were injured when a bus crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover in Sira Taluk here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

They said the bus carrying about 30 passengers was heading towards Bengaluru when the accident occurred at around 4.30 am.

Three women died on the spot, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi and Priyanka.

The bus belonged to Sun Riser Travels, which was coming from Goa to Bengaluru when the mishap occurred on National Highway-48.