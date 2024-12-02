Vijayendra demands Yatnal prove allegations by releasing documents, warns against damaging BJP's reputation

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded that senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal release documents to prove his allegations against him.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Vijayendra hit out at Yatnal and said one should not insult the party and its workers.

On Sunday evening, a few BJP leaders met at the residence of former CM BS Yediyurappa to discuss various issues ahead of the state BJP core committee meeting. The leaders raised concern over Yatnal’s behaviour of targeting Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra.

“One’s behaviour should not damage the party’s reputation. Let him (Yatnal) continue his attempt to bring a change in state presidentship. The party leadership is clear. BJP Karnataka will work in that direction,” he said.

Vijayendra said they do not have any intention to expel Yatnal from the party. “As the primary opposition party, we have raised many issues concerning Congress, including the scams in MUDA and ST Corporation. Because of our efforts, people are calling this government corrupt.

When that is the case, a few BJP leaders with vested interests are making allegations against Yediyurappa,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said that his vision is to take the party in the right direction, and he is capable of taking it forward. “By making allegations against me... Yatnal who is accusing me of indulging in adjustment politics, is damaging the party. Neither God nor party members will forgive him, he said.