Congress poised to reshape power dynamics in state’s upper house with four upcoming vacancies

BENGALURU: Two vacancies are set to reshape the balance of power in the state’s Upper House. These vacancies will arise with the retirement of Congress MLCs Prakash Rathod and UB Venkatesh, prompting the party to gear up to secure these seats.

However, the unexpected resignation of CP Yogeshwara has created a third vacancy, potentially tipping the scales significantly in Congress's favor. Additionally, JDS MLC Thippeswamy is set to retire in January.

This scenario presents Congress with a rare opportunity to fill all four vacancies through nominations, potentially securing control of the Upper House for the first time since it came to power in May 2023. This shift could allow Congress to claim not only the chairperson’s post but also the deputy chairperson’s position, marking a significant power shift long sought by the party in the state.