Vishwa Vokkaliga Mutt Seer seeks more time to appear before police over remarks on Muslim disenfranchisement

BENGALURU: Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji was summoned to the Upparpet police station for questioning on Monday over his remarks about disenfranchising Muslims. However, the seer sought more time to appear before the police, citing health issues. He wrote a letter to the investigating officer on Monday.

The Upparpet police had registered a case against the seer under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS on November 28. The case followed a recent protest during which the seer stated that “Muslims should be stripped of their right to vote for others to live peacefully.” He later apologised for the remark.

In response to the police notice for questioning, the seer wrote a letter to the police sub-inspector stating:

“I am 81 years old and suffering from health issues. The doctor has prescribed 10 days of rest. Due to my health condition, I am unable to appear before the investigating officer at this time. I will try to visit the police station on December 18. If there is no objection, the investigating officer can come to the Mutt.”

The letter also mentioned that he had already expressed regret for his statement and included documents related to his health condition.