District-level panels to auction sand blocks in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As per the new policy of the state government, sand blocks will be auctioned by the district-level committees formed for the purpose, Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun said on Tuesday. The government has fixed a uniform price of Rs 850 per tonne of sand extracted from riverbeds across the state.

The minister said the government has implemented the new policy to ensure that sand is easily available to people at affordable prices.

As per the sand policy, gram panchayats are allowed to sell sand at Rs 300 per tonne. That system is in place now, the minister stated in a press release.

Tenders for sand blocks will be invited and finalised at the district level as per the new policy. The process will be through e-portal. A district-level notification inviting tenders will be issued, the minister said.