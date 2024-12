KALABURAGI: Yadrami town in Kalaburagi district observed a total bandh on Tuesday seeking stern action against the headmaster of a private school, who allegedly raped a Class 5 student on Monday evening.

Yadrami police arrested the accused, Khajasab, the same day. On Tuesday, he was produced before the local court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

The victim is being treated in Kalaburagi District Government Hospital, and her condition is stable, sources said.

All shops, commercial establishments, schools and colleges in the town remained closed for the day in support of the bandh call given by various local organisations. The protesters also demanded that the permission (government recognition) granted to the school be cancelled and compensation be paid to the victim.

School permit to be cancelled

Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh, who was in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, rushed to Yadrami and announced that he would pay a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the victim. He would also try to get compensation from the state government, he said.

Yadrami tahsildar Shashikala Padagatti and other officials met the protesters and promised them that stern action would be taken against the accused.

Deputy Director of School Education Suryakant Madani told TNIE that as per the instruction of chief executive officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Bhamvar Singh Meena, the permission granted to the school will be cancelled at the earliest. Students of the school will be shifted to a government school in the town, Madani said.

President of Kalyana Karnataka Pratekaa Rajya Horata Samithi MS Patil Naribol addressed the protesters.