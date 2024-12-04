No anticipatory bail for Bhovi Development Corporation's former MD

BENGALURU: Observing that various scams are the best instances to understand lawlessness, and that encouragement and protection of the real culprits by vested interests is most unfortunate, a special court rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by R Leelavathi, former managing director of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, in connection with the misappropriation of Rs 80 crore. The court is for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order rejecting Leelavathi’s petition in connection with the case being probed by CID, considering the prosecution’s contention that custodial interrogation is necessary to ensure effective investigation.

The court noted that involvement of public servants in the scam needs to be looked at seriously while considering entitlement of bail. Similar scams relating to appointment of Assistant Public Prosecutors, police sub-inspectors, teachers, misappropriation of Valmiki ST Corporation funds, medical bills, etc. with the involvement of public servants, middlemen and agents pending before this court are the best instances to understand the prevailing lawlessness.

Most unfortunate is the encouragement and protection of real culprits by vested interests and anti-social elements, the court observed.

Leelavathi, who was managing director of the Nigam from 2020-22, claimed she was innocent. However, the court noted that the alleged offences are socio-economic in nature.