Differences in party will be resolved soon: BS Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa has said that senior BJP leader and Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal is not an outsider, and he is upset over some issues that will be resolved very soon.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Yediyurappa said that his desire is to unite the party and work together.

“My sons (state BJP president BY Vijayendra and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra) share the same goal of resolving disputes internally. Any disagreement should be addressed by sitting across the table. The focus must remain on unity, and I hope everyone will cooperate,” he said.

On Yatnal’s criticism targeting him and his family, Yediyurappa said, “Let him talk, and we will make an honest effort to resolve the issue.” Yediyurappa also spoke about the upcoming winter session of the state legislature that begins in Belagavi.

He said that all party MLAs are expected to participate and work to highlight the Congress State Government’s shortcomings. “Efforts will be made to raise awareness of the Congress government’s failures,” he said.

On the alleged MUDA scam, Yediyurappa said that the ED has reported that thousands of plots were allotted unlawfully. “Returning or cancelling these allocations after the offense is a separate issue. The ED doesn’t make claims without evidence. Let us see what happens next,” Yediyurappa said.