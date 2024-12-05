ED letter to Lokayukta on MUDA probe politically motivated: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) letter to the Karnataka Lokayukta on MUDA probe politically motivated.

In its letter, the ED observed that it found evidence of irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife. It also stated that MUDA had illegally allotted sites worth Rs 700 crore to several individuals.

Siddaramaiah told reporters here that the ED wrote to the Lokayukta a day before the HC will hear his petition. Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the single bench’s order will be heard on Thursday.

It was written with malafide intentions to influence the court proceedings, the CM alleged.

Siddaramaiah said the ED’s investigation into the case is illegal. The ED should have submitted its report to the Lokayukta instead of leaking it to news agencies and TV channels. This act of ED demonstrated that there is a political agenda behind it, he alleged.

He said the Lokayukta has been directed to complete its investigation before December 24 and submit its report to the court.

On Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s claim that there is a power-sharing formula in the state and that he will disclose it at an appropriate time, Siddaramaiah said there is no such formula. Any decision on the matter will be taken by the Congress high command, he added.

He denied reports that there would be a cabinet reshuffle soon and said it was the media’s creation. He has no information regarding this from the party high command, the CM added.