ED letter to Lokayukta: What’s the motive, asks Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday alleged that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is trying to influence the Lokayukta probe by writing a letter to it regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The Opposition has nothing to accuse the Congress government of. The ED’s interference is happening ahead of the winter session of the state legislature (slated to start on December 9 in Belagavi). What was the motive behind the ED sharing information with the Lokayukta and leaking that information?” Dr Parameshwara said.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said that the Lokayukta is continuing its probe into the MUDA case, and so far, the preliminary or full report has not been submitted to the court. “The ED has raised many issues in its letter to the Lokayukta and is acting against the law by influencing the Lokayukta,” Dr Parameshwara said.

“In any case, two investigative agencies cannot legally investigate simultaneously as there is no scope in the law. However, the ED is influencing the Lokayukta through the letter,” he alleged.