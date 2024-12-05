Waqf row: Now, Vijayendra begins campaign from Bidar

KALABURAGI / BIDAR: State BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday launched the ‘Namma Bhumi Namma Hakku’ campaign against alleged grabbing of land belonging to farmers and religious institutions, by the Waqf Board. Vijayendra, who formed three teams of senior BJP leaders, commenced the campaign from Bidar in Kalyana Karnataka.

A similar campaign was started by Vijayapura MP Basangouda Patil Yatnal a few days ago. The two factions — led by Vijayendra and Yatnal — are attempting to claim credit for keeping the Waqf controversy on the boil.

Yet the faction led by Vijayendra managed to unite all BJP leaders, including those who were present at Yatnal’s campaign. Former MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur was also present at both the rallies. Most of the speakers, including Vijayendra and former ministers B Sriramalu and Renukacharya, said they do not want to speak against anybody.

Their main intention was to show Vijayendra’s strength, not only to the Congress government but also the BJP high command.

Renukacharya said people had given the name ‘Raja Huli’ to BS Yediyurappa, and his son was becoming popular as ‘Mari Raja Huli’ (Junior Raja Huli). “Do not link ability to age, but to capacity. Vijayendra has proved he will become a strong leader as he has successfully handled the MUDA issue.

Because of him, Siddaramaiah’s wife has to return 14 sites to MUDA, and Lokayukta and ED are investigating the case. He also unearthed the Valmiki Corporation scam,” he said.

Sriramalu said the debacle in the recent assembly by-elections was due to many reasons. He claimed that people will teach the Congress a lesson in the ZP and TP elections. The BJP will win the next assembly election comfortably and Vijayendra will become chief minister. Former minister Murugesh Nirani also spoke.

Vijayendra said the “anti-farmer” Siddaramaiah government had failed to help tur farmers in Kalaburagi district who had lost their crop on more than 2 lakh hectares due to a dry spell. The government had not spoken on giving compensation, he alleged. The recent rape of a minor girl in Yadrami is an example of the collapse of law and order in the state, he added.

He also questioned why the Waqf Board was on the pahanis of farmers and religious institutions. The BJP will not rest till the gazette notification of 1973-74 was withdrawn, Vijayendra said.