Karnataka HC quashes special court’s order granting pardon to Dharwad panchayat member murder

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the order passed by the special court for CBI cases granting pardon to accused no.1 Basavaraj Shivappa Muttagi and considering him as an approver under Section 306 of the CrPC, in connection with the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar, due to procedural lapses.

At the same time, the court set a two-month deadline for the special court to conclude the trial.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, while allowing the petitions filed by former minister and Dharwad Congress MLA Vinay R Kulkarni, also an accused in the case, and others questioning the special court order dated October 30, 2024. Goudar was murdered in 2016.

The court noted that the recording of a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, prior to grant of pardon, is illegal and such procedure cannot be adopted in any case, while granting pardon.