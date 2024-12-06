Karnataka HC quashes special court’s order granting pardon to Dharwad panchayat member murder

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the order passed by the special court for CBI cases granting pardon to accused no.1 Basavaraj Shivappa Muttagi and considering him as an approver under Section 306 of the CrPC, in connection with the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar, due to procedural lapses.
At the same time, the court set a two-month deadline for the special court to conclude the trial.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, while allowing the petitions filed by former minister and Dharwad Congress MLA Vinay R Kulkarni, also an accused in the case, and others questioning the special court order dated October 30, 2024. Goudar was murdered in 2016.
The court noted that the recording of a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, prior to grant of pardon, is illegal and such procedure cannot be adopted in any case, while granting pardon.
The procedure of examination and cross-examination will be only after the grant of pardon, as is held by the apex court and not any time earlier than that.
The co-accused do have a right to question the order granting pardon under Section 306 of the CrPC, only insofar as it pertains to any procedural aberration and not the order granting pardon on its merit, said the court, adding that the second application seeking pardon under Section 306 of the CrPC is maintainable, only on changed circumstances.
On the delay of the trial, the court stated that the delay was not occasioned due to the petitioners approaching this court every now and then, but the prosecution has also contributed to the delay.