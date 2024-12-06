One year later, wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Karnataka's Raibag

BELAGAVI: A year-old murder case involving a woman, her lover, and an aide has come to light in Itnal of Raibag taluk. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of Mallappa Basappa Kambar.
The arrested have been identified as Prakash Shivbasu alias Shivbasappa Bennalli, Danavva alias Danamma Mallappa Kambar and Ramappa Madar. Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled shared details of the case on Thursday.
The incident occurred on the banks of the Krishna river near Itnal and Darur, where the body of Mallappa was found. Following an investigation, it was revealed that Mallappa’s wife, Danavva, had allegedly conspired with her lover Prakash and their accomplice Ramappa to kill him after her extramarital affair was exposed.
Danavva went missing on June 11, 2023, along with her two children. Her father, Dandappa, filed a missing complaint. On July 1, 2023, Danavva returned to Itnal with her children and claimed that she had fled to Bengaluru due to her husband’s abusive behaviour.
The truth emerged during the investigation. Mallappa had discovered Danavva’s affair with Prakash and reportedly threatened to harm him. In retaliation, Danavva and Prakash, with the help of Ramappa, allegedly murdered Mallappa and disposed of his body in the Krishna river.
Mallappa’s mother, Parvaya, filed a complaint on November 14, 2023, stating that Ramappa had taken her son on a motorcycle after which he never returned home. On December 27, Mallappa’s body was found.