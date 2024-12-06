Will meet BJP brass soon, says BY Vijayendra after North Karnataka tour

KALABURAGI: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday said that he and a few other senior party leaders will soon visit New Delhi to brief the party high command on the prevailing developments in the state, including the party affairs.

On Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a vocal critic of his leadership, Vijayendra said that the contributions of former CM BS Yediyurappa and former union minister HN Ananth Kumar for the BJP’s growth should not be forgotten.

“BJP workers are striving hard to build the party in the state. No individual should insult party leaders and workers,” Vijayendra hit out at Yatnal, without taking his name.

Further targeting Yatnal, Vijayendra said, “Let him introspect as to which party he belongs to. He initially said no show-cause notice was served to him... but later he met the BJP disciplinary committee. When the committee has shot him a notice, he should not speak about party affairs in public.” Vijayendra stressed the need for a united fight against the “irresponsible” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.