BBMP seeks Rs 19,000 crore loan for Bengaluru twin-tunnel project

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from banks and other financial institutions, seeking a loan of Rs 19,000 crore for its proposed 18-km tunnel road project from Hebbal to Silk Board Junction.

Referred to as “Bengaluru Twin-Tunnel Project”, it aims at enhancing mobility, easing traffic congestion and fostering sustainable growth in Bengaluru.

“All financial institutions, including multilateral development banks, bilateral development banks, Indian development financing institutions, and scheduled public and private commercial banks, can participate in the EOI process. The institutions should be registered with the Reserve Bank Of India or other relevant authorities and have a minimum five years of lending experience,” according to a notification issued by the palike.

An engineer with the palike’s project department said those interested in taking part in the EOI process will get the state government’s guarantee.

Banks can submit EOI between December 9 and 19

“The BBMP can clear the loan part by part or at one go anytime, and has the right to draw the loan amount based on its requirement from April 1, 2025. It will use the loan amount before December 31, 2027,” the engineer said.

He said the banks and other financial agencies should submit their EOI in a sealed cover at the Office of the Special Commissioner (Finance), BBMP, between December 9 and 19. Those interested may submit a demand draft for Rs 25,000 to get the detailed project report (DPR).