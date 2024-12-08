Ex-MUDA commissioner moves Karnataka HC over ED raid

BENGALURU: Former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority Dr D B Natesh moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the legality of the search and seizure conducted as a part of the raid on his house by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the MUDA.
Hearing the petition filed by Natesh contending that he has no connection whatsoever with any alleged proceeds of crimes that the ED is trying to unearth, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued notice to the ED and directed it to place on record material demonstrating compliance with the requirements under Sections 17 and 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before adjourning hearing to December 9.
Senior counsel Sandesh J Chouta, representing Natesh, submitted that the ED, without taking recourse to Section 50 of the PMLA, 2002, conducted a raid on the petitioner’s house on October 28 and 29, 2024 in the city and recorded his statement under oath.
The petitioner contended that the prerequisite of Section 17(1)(f) of the PMLA, that a person can only be subjected to recording of a statement under the section only when he or she is found in possession or control of any record or property in respect of all matters relevant for investigation.
Without this, conducting a raid violates fundamental rights. The petitioner claimed that the ED did not discover any incriminating material during the raid and subsequently summoned him under Section 50 of the PMLA, contrary to the law.
He also asserted that, prior to conducting the raid, the ED was supposed to record the reasons in writing that he had reasons to believe that he had committed an act of money laundering. However, the raid was conducted without recording such reasons, thereby vitiating the entire proceedings.
It was also claimed by the petitioner that there is no iota of evidence or material to connect him with any alleged offence in the present case or any activity related to PMLA. After an illegal search operation, the ED issued a Panchanama dated October 29 which clearly stated that during the two days of search operations, the ED was unable to effect recovery of one iPhone 16 Pro which belonged to him and a master copy of the data extracted from his phone from his premises.