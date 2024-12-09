PM Modi lacked courage to accept my challenge: CM Siddaramaiah

BALLARI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him and his party, the BJP, of spreading lies during election campaigns. Siddaramaiah was speaking at a public event in Sandur, Ballari district, organised to thank the voters for electing Congress candidate Annapoorna Tukaram in the recent bypoll.

The CM accused the PM of lacking the courage to accept his challenge of proving that the Congress government in Karnataka collected bribe money for the Assembly elections in neighbouring Maharashtra.

“The PM and other BJP leaders spread lies ahead of elections. I had challenged the PM to prove his allegations. I had openly declared that I would retire from politics if the charges were proven. As expected, he (Modi) did not respond because he could not substantiate his charges,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude to the voters of Sandur for their decisive support in the recent bypoll, calling it a reaffirmation of their trust in Congress. Siddaramaiah criticised BJP leader and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy for turning Ballari into a ‘Republic of Fear’ using money and coercion to manipulate voters.

He praised the people of Sandur for rejecting such tactics and voting for development. “This victory has ent a clear message about the kind of politics the people want. BJP’s efforts to tarnish my image through false cases and propaganda had failed. This win proves that the people stand with us. As long as I have their blessings, no conspiracy can shake me,” the CM said.

DyCM DK Shivakumar said the total number of MLAs now supporting the Congress is 140. “Two independent and 138 Congress MLAs... we have a strong government. With our guarantees and people-friendly administration, voters have blessed us in the recent bypolls,” he said.

BIMS deaths: Compensation raised to D5L

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah increased compe-nsation to the kin of each of the deceased to Rs 5 lakh from the earlier Rs 2 lakh. “The deaths are likely caused by the IV fluid. After conducting a meeting, I decided to increase the compensation from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” the Chief Minister added.