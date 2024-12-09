RSS inaugurates new office in Mangaluru

BENGALURU/MANGALURU : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarasanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday inaugurated a brand-new Sangh office near Sanghaniketan in Mangaluru.

It must be noted that the RSS already has significant presence in Dakshin Kannada and Udupi districts. During the inauguration ceremony, Bhagwat paid floral tributes to Bharat Mata.

In a symbolic gesture of growth and prosperity, he planted a golden champak tree on the office grounds, signifying the blossoming of new opportunities and strength for the Sangh.

The grand opening marked not just a new office, but a new chapter in the Sangh’s relentless pursuit of service to the nation, said an official press note.

Bhagwat also visited Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, and called on seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji. He also inaugurated an experience theatre ‘Anubhava Mantapam’ to deliver the message of Bhagavad Gita.