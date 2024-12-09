Sarakki bus stop in South Bengaluru turns into garbage dump, commuters fight stench

BENGALURU: Sarakki bus shelter in South Bengaluru has become a garbage dump, forcing the bus commuters to stand amidst stink till their bus arrives. As the bus shelter is dumped with vegetable and other waste from the nearby markets, commuters face significant challenges due to the foul-smelling emanating from the waste. As the stench is unbearable, passengers are forced to stand on roadside.

As several commuters use BMTC bus regularly, three bus shelters were set up at the Sarakki bus stop on either side of the road. There are three bus shelters on one side and two on the other, located next to the J P Nagar metro station. The stretch is surrounded by markets, where vendors often dispose off their waste. This waste frequently spills over into the bus shelter.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh, daily commuter, explained that the shelters are often unusable due to the garbage and other factors. “Many commuters are forced to stand on the roadside, risking their safety, due to foul smell emanating from the uncleared garbage waste near the shelters,” he said, adding vendors throw their waste on the roads, which directly affects daily commuters.

“Also many a times, vehicles will be parked in front of the bus shelters blocking our view of the approaching bus, forcing us to stand on road. The authorities need to take strict action,” he urged.