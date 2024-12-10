Karnataka to streamline PDS: 3.5 lakh ineligible BPL cards removed, says minister Muniyappa

BELAGAVI: Admitting that 20% of BPL cards in Karnataka are held by ineligible beneficiaries, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa reiterated that the government will not cancel the cards of eligible beneficiaries. Muniyappa told the Council on Monday that the state government aims to streamline the Public Distribution System (PDS).
Responding to MLA K.A. Tippeswamy, the minister assured that no eligible BPL cardholders have been removed from the list. However, he acknowledged that a few eligible beneficiaries might have been excluded inadvertently and stated that they could reapply to regain their cards.
Muniyappa disclosed that the government has so far removed 3.5 lakh ineligible BPL cardholders and reclassified them into the APL category.
“We have removed individuals who are either government employees or taxpayers. Since they are ineligible as per norms, we had to take this step,” he explained. The minister added that the government would need approximately three months to fully streamline the PDS and sought the Opposition's cooperation in the process.
“When we take steps to remove ineligible persons, the Opposition goes to the media and criticizes the government,” he said, drawing ire from BJP MLCs. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti attempted to pacify the agitated BJP members, emphasizing that going to the media is a right of any political party.
BJP MLC C.T. Ravi questioned the accuracy of the BPL statistics, pointing out that over 70% of Karnataka's population reportedly lives below the poverty line. In response, Muniyappa noted that while BPL cardholders in other southern states constitute less than 50% of the population, in Karnataka, the figure exceeds 70%.
Addressing Tippeswamy's query about halting subsidized ration distribution for APL cardholders, Muniyappa clarified that out of over 25 lakh APL cardholders, only around 1 lakh were availing of rations at subsidized rates.