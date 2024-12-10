Karnataka to streamline PDS: 3.5 lakh ineligible BPL cards removed, says minister Muniyappa

BELAGAVI: Admitting that 20% of BPL cards in Karnataka are held by ineligible beneficiaries, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa reiterated that the government will not cancel the cards of eligible beneficiaries. Muniyappa told the Council on Monday that the state government aims to streamline the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Responding to MLA K.A. Tippeswamy, the minister assured that no eligible BPL cardholders have been removed from the list. However, he acknowledged that a few eligible beneficiaries might have been excluded inadvertently and stated that they could reapply to regain their cards.

Muniyappa disclosed that the government has so far removed 3.5 lakh ineligible BPL cardholders and reclassified them into the APL category.