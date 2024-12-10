Stones pelted during protest against rape of minor girl in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI : Over a thousand activists from various organisations, including the Banjara community and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, came together under the banner of Sakala Hindu Samaj and staged a demonstration here on Monday in protest against the rape of an 11-year-old girl, which took place at Yadrami town of Kalaburagi district recently.

The activists, mainly belonging to the Banjara community congregated at Banjara Bhavana at 12 pm and came in a procession to Mini Vidhana Soudha. When they were going towards SVP Circle, violence broke out and some miscreants threw stones on a car which was parked near the second gate of Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Window panes of the car were broken. Some miscreants also pelted stones at some shops. They also burnt a tyre near Mini Vidhana Soudha. The leaders of the agitation requested the volunteers not to indulge in violence as it could harm the purpose of their protest.

The activists blocked the main road connecting Mini Vidhana Soudha and SVP Circle and the leaders, including former MP Umesh Jadhav, former minister Revu Naik Belamgi, VHP senior leader Shri Lingarajappa Appa, president of state unit of Sri Rama Sena Siddalinga Swamiji, who is the pontiff of Karuneshwara Mutt of Andola, Apparao Devi Mutya, who is the pontiff of Shakti Peetha Sharana Sirasagi, Baliram Maharaj of Gobbur Wadi, Murari Maharaj of Chowdapur, Lokesh Maharaj of Chikka Nagav and others, led the protest.

Jadhav alleged that atrocities on women and rape incidents including on minors have increased since the Congress government came to power in the state. All leaders demanded capital punishment for the accused who is head of the institution where the victim was studying in Class 5. The incident took place on December 2.