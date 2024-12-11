Karnataka: Four students washed away at Murdeshwar beach, school staff suspended

KARWAR: In a tragic incident, four girl students were washed away at Murdeshwar Beach in Uttara Kannada on Tuesday evening. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and the search is ongoing for the other two girls. The administration has ordered the immediate closure of the beach for tourists following the incident.

On Tuesday, 54 students and staff from Morarji Desai Residential School in Mulabagilu, Kolar district, had come on a school trip. A group of students standing close to the waves were caught in the accident. Seven girls were swept away, of whom three were rescued by local fishermen.

Following the incident, the government suspended the school principal, teachers, and supporting staff who had accompanied the children on the trip. Additionally, the government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased students.

Locals alleged that the lack of an adequate rescue team at the beach was responsible for the delay in saving the girls. The lifeguards recently appointed at Murdeshwar Beach are yet to receive certification and proper equipment.

"In recent months, several water activities at Murdeshwar Beach were discontinued. If there had been water sports boats and jet skis, a quicker rescue could have been possible. We had requested Mankal Vaidya, Minister of Fisheries, who also represents this region, to increase trained manpower at the beach," said a local tourist operator from Murdeshwar.