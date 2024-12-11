MUDA case: Lokayukta cops submit probe records to HC

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday submitted to the High Court of Karnataka the records of investigation done till December 9 into the crime registered against CM Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife BM Parvathy by MUDA.

The hearing was adjourned to December 19 as the November 5 notice of the court has not been served on Siddaramaiah, his wife and brother-in-law.Special public prosecutor Venkatesh Arbatti submitted the probe report to Justice M Nagaprasanna in response to his directive issued on November 5 while hearing a petition filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, appealing for an investigation by an independent agency like CBI, which is not under the control of the state government.

Meanwhile, Krishna filed an application seeking court’s direction to implead the ED as a respondent to the petition.

Therefore, the court adjourned the hearing to December 19 while directing the counsel of Devaraju, who sold the land in question to Mallikarjuna Swamy, the brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah, as well as the state government to file objections.