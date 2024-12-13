BJP, JDS members slam Congress govt over alleged mishandling of Panchamasali agitation

BELAGAVI: Members of BJP and JDS staged a dharna, demanding an apology from the government over the alleged mishandling of the Panchamasali agitation. Thursday afternoon witnessed a protest by BJP and JDS members in the Legislative Council, where the Opposition members entered the well of the House.

They attacked the government, demanding an apology for the alleged mishandling of the protest, suspension of the police personnel and sought information about the whereabouts of the injured during the agitation. Despite appeals by the leader of the House Boseraju and Minister for Tourism HK Patil, their clamour continued.

When the members sought information on the injured, Patil said they will provide it the following day. When Congress members tried to say that the agitation went out of control, Opposition members said the situation was created by the government.

After a brief war of words, the members withdrew after Council Chairman, Basavaraj Horatti assured them of allocating time for discussion on Friday, under Rule 72.