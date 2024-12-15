Bill to hive off MUDA from urban devpt dept to be tabled in house

BELAGAVI: Amid the controversy surrounding the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment to CM Siddaramaiah’s family, the state cabinet decided to introduce a new bill in the winter session in Belagavi to separate MUDA from the urban development department.

For a long time now, MUDA has been functioning under the urban development department, and the authorities at the helm have controlled many of its affairs.

Sources said the government will table a bill to separate it, in the Legislative Assembly on Monday or Tuesday. A fierce debate is expected in the House when it is introduced. The cabinet is said to have expressed confidence that the bill will be passed with consensus in both Houses.

Secondly, the cabinet also informally discussed the contentious Panchamasali issue, but could not come to a consensus on it. When there were different opinions about the matter, CM Siddaramaiah decided to throw the ground open to everyone to present their views on it.

The cabinet didn’t want to make a mess of the Panchamasali issue, and decided to resolve it as per the Constitution. Some ministers recalled the Maratha reservation issue which was badly and hastily handled by the Maharashtra government, and the cabinet decided to handle the issue carefully.

The cabinet also discussed financial allocation for the Saundatti Yallamma temple trust for its overall development. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country on a daily basis.

A discussion on gig workers was also held in the backdrop of a letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the government to ensure their livelihood and safety. The cabinet resolved to consult Gandhi again to ascertain what should be the contours of the bill about gig workers, which will be introduced in the House by the government later.