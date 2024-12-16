Anwar Manippady clarifies it wasn’t me who approached him, says BJP chief Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Sunday said, “Former chairman of the state Minorities Commission Anwar Manippady has clarified that it was not me, but Congress members who approached him. Regarding accusations by Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that I offered Rs 150 crore to Manippady, it is not true and is just a joke.

When Congress leaders themselves are involved in exploiting waqf properties, how could I possibly offer any assistance to them? These allegations are baseless. As for the issues raised by the chief minister yesterday (Saturday), we will address them in the House.”

Siddaramaiah had alleged that Vijayendra tried to bribe Manipaddy to suppress an investigation against the encroachment of waqf properties. On the protest by Panchamasali Lingayats that saw lathi-charge by the police in Belagavi last week, Vijayendra said, “The attitude of the government was evident for everyone to see.

It was under instructions from higher-ups that the police resorted to lathicharging peaceful Panchamasali Lingayat protesters. This is the peak of arrogance of the state government. Without the directions of the government, the police cannot resort to using such massive force. What’s worse is that the government did not apologise for this in the present legislative session. BJP will take up the issue in the House and fight for reservation.’’

KBG for CBI probe into irregularities

Kolar: “Top leaders of the BJP should respond to the graft allegations being levelled by former Minority Commission chairman Anwar Manippady against the erstwhile BJP dispensation, and a detailed investigation must be launched by the CBI into the same,” said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. He said that already, CM Siddaramaiah has urged PM Narendra Modi to break his silence on the alleged corruption charges against BJP leaders in Karnataka, and order a CBI inquiry into the allegations. Accordingly, a probe must be ordered by the central agency.