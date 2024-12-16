BJP taking advantage of inequality in society: CM Siddaramaiah

GADAG: The opposition combine BJP-JDS is opposing programmes implemented by the state government to empower the poor, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday.

Launching development projects worth Rs 200 crore in the Ron Assembly constituency in the district, he said the state government has allocated Rs 1,20,000 crore for development this year. “Also, we are putting Rs 52,000 crore directly into the pockets of the people of the state through guarantees. Even then, the BJP is criticising the government. It keeps stating that the government does not have money for development and is portraying lies as truth. But people of the state are not stupid enough to believe their lies,” he said.

“The 4.5 crore population of the state is directly benefiting from the guarantees. We are also spending thousands of crores on road, water, agriculture and irrigation schemes,” he said.

“We are spending thousands of crores for social welfare, for the progress of the Dalit community and for the development of backward communities. But the BJP is spreading hatred among castes and religions and is engaged in only politics of dividing people. Our government is formulating and implementing programmes to create an equal society as desired by Basavanna, Ambedkar, Gandhi and Buddha. But BJP is against equality,” he said.

The CM congratulated a woman and her daughter-in-law from Gajendragarh who saved their Grihalakshmi money to drill a borewell.

As it was also an event to dedicate siridhanya or millets, he said, “Cereals are getting a lot of encouragement all over the world. Consuming cereals, which have a high-fibre content, only increases the body’s immunity. The state government is providing various facilities to farmers who grow cereals.”

GS Patil eligible to become minister: CM Siddaramaiah

“(Ron MLA) GS Patil comes to me for the development of the constituency. Patil has demanded that an agricultural college be sanctioned to the constituency in the next budget. The people of the constituency have demanded that Patil be given a ministerial position. Both the demands will be examined positively. Patil has all the qualifications to become a minister. Let’s see,” CM Siddaramaiah said.