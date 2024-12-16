Karnataka HC ruling on taxing compensation could have national impact

BENGALURU: A significant case pending before the Karnataka High Court could lead to a landmark ruling on the taxation of compensation for land acquired for national highway projects, potentially affecting landowners across India.
The case, currently being heard by Justice MI Arun, challenges the practice of levying income-tax on compensation received by landowners under the National Highways Act, 1956.
The petitioner, Supriya Shetty, a businesswoman from Mangaluru, argues that tax deductions violate Section 96 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013 — RFCTLARR Act. This provision exempts compensation from tax in certain land acquisition cases. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences, as it represents the first judicial review of whether tax exemption applies to land acquisition under the National Highways Act.
Advocate Dheeraj SJ emphasized the significance of the case, noting that if the court rules in favour of the petitioner, it would set a precedent with nationwide implications. “Many of my clients who have lost their land for highway projects are optimistic about a favourable outcome,” he said.
The crux of the case lies in whether compensation paid under the National Highways Act, when calculated according to the framework outlined in the RFCTLARR Act, qualifies for tax exemption provided by Section 96.
For the petitioner, the financial stakes are high: In Shetty’s case, tax liability-including penalties and interest amounts to nearly Rs 1 crore on a compensation of Rs 1.9 crore, effectively reducing her compensation by half.
The case has drawn attention because it addresses an issue affecting landowners across India. Currently, landowners whose land is acquired for the same national highway project may face differing tax treatments depending on the specific Act invoked for their acquisition. This inconsistency has created a legal anomaly.
Legal experts predict a favourable ruling by the Karnataka HC could also have significant implications for future land acquisitions nationwide. This case could serve as a persuasive precedent unless contradicted by rulings from other High Courts.
Notably, the Central government’s 2015 order recognizes that landowners under both the National Highways Act and RFCTLARR Act are “similarly placed”, which further strengthens the petitioner’s argument against differential tax treatment.
On December 12, 2024, the High Court directed that no coercive action be taken against Shetty until the next hearing, scheduled for January 22, 2025. The case also raises broader constitutional issues regarding equality in land acquisition. If the court concludes that Section 96 does not apply to highway acquisitions, it may need to examine whether such differential treatment violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.
The Union of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes, and National Highways Authority of India are all party to the case. For thousands of landowners who have lost their land for highway projects, the outcome of this case could determine whether they will receive full compensation or face substantial tax deductions.