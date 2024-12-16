Karnataka HC ruling on taxing compensation could have national impact

BENGALURU: A significant case pending before the Karnataka High Court could lead to a landmark ruling on the taxation of compensation for land acquired for national highway projects, potentially affecting landowners across India.

The case, currently being heard by Justice MI Arun, challenges the practice of levying income-tax on compensation received by landowners under the National Highways Act, 1956.

The petitioner, Supriya Shetty, a businesswoman from Mangaluru, argues that tax deductions violate Section 96 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013 — RFCTLARR Act. This provision exempts compensation from tax in certain land acquisition cases. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences, as it represents the first judicial review of whether tax exemption applies to land acquisition under the National Highways Act.

Advocate Dheeraj SJ emphasized the significance of the case, noting that if the court rules in favour of the petitioner, it would set a precedent with nationwide implications. “Many of my clients who have lost their land for highway projects are optimistic about a favourable outcome,” he said.

The crux of the case lies in whether compensation paid under the National Highways Act, when calculated according to the framework outlined in the RFCTLARR Act, qualifies for tax exemption provided by Section 96.

For the petitioner, the financial stakes are high: In Shetty’s case, tax liability-including penalties and interest amounts to nearly Rs 1 crore on a compensation of Rs 1.9 crore, effectively reducing her compensation by half.