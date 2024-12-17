Bill to make CM head of university instead of Governor passed in Karnataka Assembly

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed in the legislative assembly on Tuesday amidst opposition from the JDS and BJP members, who staged a walkout stating that it was politically motivated and exposes the hate politics against the Governor of the state who is Chancellor of the Universities of the state.

This bill makes the Gadag-based varsity, the first one in the state where the Chancellor will be the Chief Minister instead of the Governor.

Minister for RDPR, Priyank Kharge while introducing the bill said that this aims to bring in ‘minor changes’ in the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Act 2016, which will be known as Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Act 2024.