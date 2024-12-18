Congress top brass to converge in Belagavi for meet

BELAGAVI: Most of the top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be taking part in the CWC scheduled to be held in Belagavi on December 26, according to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He said the meeting is part of the Gandhi Bharat programme being celebrated during the centenary of Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924.

Highlighting the significance of Gandhi Bharat programme at a press conference in Belagavi on Tuesday, Shivakumar said on December 27, a day after the CWC meet, a mega public event would be held at the

CPED grounds in Belagavi, with a massive gathering of Congress activists and leaders from across the country.

Stating that Karnataka was fortunate to host the historic Congress session in 1924, which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, the DCM recalled some of the events that took place 100 years ago in Belagavi during the Congress session.

He said a well was dug to cater to the drinking water needs of guests during the session, and the same well, named ‘Congress well’, is in good condition till today.

While Gandhiji was the party president 100 years ago, the coveted position is today held by Mallikarjun Kharge, said Shivakumar.

The party was keen on having the CWC meeting in Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, but the AICC accepted his proposal to conduct it in Belagavi, he added. A statue of Gandhiji would be installed at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and the party would invite legislators of all the parties for the event.