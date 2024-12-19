Karnataka collected 15K cr in additional tax from stamps, registration

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Council that in the present fiscal year, the State Government has collected Rs 15,145 crore in additional tax from stamps and registration.

Replying to BJP MLC Shashil Nomoshi on Wednesday, the minister said that compared to last year, this year the government has decided to increase the revenue by 20%. Byre Gowda said that the government has achieved this after making efforts to bring transparency to the stamps and registration by introducing systems such as e-khata. He said that e-khata has been introduced to ensure that people do not prepare fake documents to buy or sell properties.

Admitting that some people are facing inconvenience in getting e-khatas as the new system has been introduced recently, he assured the Council that all issues will be sorted out soon.

Residential sites for ex-servicemen

Asserting that the State Government is committed to providing honour and dignity to ex-servicemen, Byre Gowda said that the government has directed all the deputy commissioners to identify land to develop sites and offer them for free to ex-servicemen of their respective districts.

Replying to BJP MLC

CN Manjegowda, Byre Gowda, however, admitted that the government has no land available to give it to ex-servicemen for farming. “The demand of the ex-servicemen is valid that they want agricultural land... but the government does not have revenue land to offer to them. We are facing a shortage of land even for the construction of administrative buildings in the newly carved taluks. So, it is not possible to meet the demands of the ex-servicemen. But considering their sacrifice and contribution to the nation, we can at least try to give them residential sites,” the minister added.

He said that 16,065 ex-servicemen have submitted applications for sites, of which 6,783 applications have been disposed of while 9,282 are still pending.

‘Will protect Muzrai properties’

Byre Gowda said that with the objective of protecting the properties belonging to the Muzrai Department, a campaign has been launched.

Replying to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, he said that hundreds of acres belonging to the Muzrai Department wwerenot entered in its record. This year, the government has included 5,022 properties in the Muzrai Department in order to protect them and to prevent encroachment.