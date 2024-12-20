Panchamasali Lingayat protest ends; Siddaramaiah to meet legislators on reservation

BENGALURU, BELAGAVI: Panchamasali Lingayat community’s agitation, which showed all signs of turning intense with each passing day, seems to have subsided for now with Kudalasangama pontiff Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji calling off the protest on Thursday.

Exhausted after a day’s fasting, the pontiff ended his protest after Panchamasali Lingayat leaders, including former minister CC Patil persuaded him to do so. The pontiff launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday in protest against the police crackdown on Panchamasali Lingayat agitators in Belagavi a few days ago.

Panchamasali Lingayats’ protest seeking an apology from the state government for its “heavy-handed” response captured public attention with the pontiff going on hunger strike. However, tensions ran high till MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar’s intervention.

Kashappanavar told The New Indian Express that he was with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the day the protest was launched. Despite sending three ministers to convince the protesters to withdraw their agitation, the pontiff and his supporters refused to meet with them. This seems to be to send a bold message that the government was “anti-Lingayats”.