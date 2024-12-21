Congress, AAP stage protests against Amit Shah, CT Ravi in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Congress on Friday staged protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Ambedkar remarks and against BJP MLC C T Ravi for his alleged derogatory remark against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The AAP and various Dalit organisations also staged a series of protests separately demanding the resignation of Shah. Led by women Congress president Sowmya Reddy, party workers laid siege to the BJP office in Malleshwaram.

They urged that Ravi should be dismissed from his MLC post. When they tried to force their way inside the office, the police took them to preventive custody. In the evening, Youth Congress workers staged a torch light protest at Anand Rao Circle.

Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest at Freedom Park, stating that Shah is unfit to continue as a Union minister. “He should resign immediately,” said Bengaluru City General Secretary Jagadish Chandra, who led the protest.”Ambedkar is equal to God for all of us and the party will not tolerate anyone who makes statements that insult our God,” he added.