BENGALURU: Six people were killed when a container truck overturned on their car at Nelamangala on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Talekere on the outskirts of Bengaluru, they stated.

According to the police, the truck, which was carrying a large cargo container, overturned and fell onto the car in which the six victims were travelling.

Owing to the accident, traffic was severely affected on National Highway-48.