A new 'low' in Karnataka Police should not become a tool for politics

The state legislature session in Belagavi that concluded on Thursday will go down as the most shameful if BJP lawmaker CT Ravi had indeed made the alleged obscene remark on Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. It would be a black mark on the state legislature. There is no justification for such conduct. However, Ravi has denied the allegations and the investigation is under way. The law must take its course.

The events that followed soon after the Legislative Council proceedings adjourned sine die raise several pertinent questions, especially about the police action.

First, the visuals of the minister’s supporters, including her assistant, chasing and charging at the lawmaker in the corridors of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha showed a total breakdown of the system. Marshals had a tough time controlling them and protecting the MLC. Understandably, tempers run high in such situations. But letting people take the law into their own hands inside the Vidhana Soudha premises reflects poorly on the whole system.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by the minister’s assistant, Belagavi police registered an FIR under sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Ravi in the evening. Until the next morning when he was produced before court, he was not kept at any police station or a safe place but was driven around in the district in a police vehicle.

Soon after he was released on the High Court’s directions, Ravi made a serious allegation against the police that he was driven around for 8 to 10 hours across four districts and stopped at isolated places. He also claimed that though he was bleeding due to injury on his forehead, the police took several hours to get him treated.

In the first place, why was the MLC driven in a police vehicle all night? What was the need for the police to take him to any place in the middle of the night when the alleged offence was committed in the Council? Was it done with the knowledge of the top police officers in Bengaluru? Were Home Minister G Parameshwara, DyCM DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kept in the loop? It is unlikely that the local police would have acted on their own as the person involved was a former minister and MLC.