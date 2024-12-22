We have evidence of BJP MLC Ravi using invective inside Karnataka Legislative Council: CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said audio and video evidence exists to prove that BJP MLC C T Ravi used invective against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the Legislative Council on December 19.

The CM further said several MLCs witnessed the incident.

"We are getting the matter investigated because it constitutes a criminal offense. Then why is he (Ravi) asking for judicial inquiry?" Siddaramaiah wondered.

"There is audio and video evidence of him using derogatory language. Many MLCs heard him. It amounts to criminal offense, isn't it?" he asked.