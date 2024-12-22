Karnataka

We have evidence of BJP MLC Ravi using invective inside Karnataka Legislative Council: CM Siddaramaiah

Ravi was arrested for allegedly using abusive language against the Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Council on the concluding day of the winter session.
KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said audio and video evidence exists to prove that BJP MLC C T Ravi used invective against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the Legislative Council on December 19.

The CM further said several MLCs witnessed the incident.

"We are getting the matter investigated because it constitutes a criminal offense. Then why is he (Ravi) asking for judicial inquiry?" Siddaramaiah wondered.

"There is audio and video evidence of him using derogatory language. Many MLCs heard him. It amounts to criminal offense, isn't it?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah termed the actions of the senior BJP leader as "highly condemnable".

Ravi was arrested for allegedly using abusive language against the Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Council on the concluding day of the winter session of state legislature in Belagavi on December 19.

Later, he was granted bail by the court.

