BKC: Ambedkar’s fear of perverting Constitution made true by Central government

BENGALURU: “Without amending the Constitution, the BJP-led Union government is doing whatever it wants to do. Father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar feared that it is perfectly possible to pervert the Constitution without changing its form, and his fear has been made true by the ruling BJP,” said former minister BK Chandrashekar.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, accusing him of changing the Constitution.

“What is the strategy of PM Modi and other leaders from the BJP? They talk more about the Indian Constitution than others. They publicly display their reverence for the Indian Constitution. However, all this is bogus and mere optics,” the senior Congress leader said in an interaction with TNIE.

They intend to take control of all democratic institutions of the country. They have a say in the appointment of judges. The police administration is made to work in a partisan manner in the interest of the ruling party. They completely control the CBI and ED and it is well-known now, Chandrashekar said.