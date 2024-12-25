Congress turning historic plenary into partisan event: BJP leader Jagadish Shettar

BELAGAVI: The Congress government in the state has come under fire from BJP leaders for allegedly turning the centenary programme of the historic Congress Plenary attended by Mahatma Gandhi into a partisan event, funded by taxpayer money.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, former CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar accused the Congress of misusing the occasion to promote its party. “The Congress of today is vastly different from the Congress of pre-independence India. This event, meant to honour Mahatma Gandhi, has been transformed into a gathering of ‘fake Gandhis’ to showcase party achievements,” Shettar alleged.

He criticised the state government for sidelining the historical significance of the event. “The Congress session of 1924, attended by Mahatma Gandhi, should have been celebrated in a non-partisan manner. However, apart from a few portraits of Gandhi, the event prominently displayed Congress leaders, making it evident that this is a Congress party programme, not a tribute to Gandhi,” he added.