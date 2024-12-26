‘Government incurring losses due to Shakti scheme’ says Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday said the state government has suffered huge losses owing to the Shakti guarantee scheme, due to which state transport corporation employees were protesting.

“Though senior Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy has said it many times, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not pay any heed. There have been losses from providing free travel to women under the Shakti scheme. With the government due to pay Rs 4,000 crore to transport corporations, transport employees are protesting. The government also has Rs 1,500 arrears against the subsidies that should have been given to farmers,” he told reporters.

He pointed out that the government has borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan, and if Siddaramaiah plans to raise Rs 2 lakh crore loan for the next financial year, the state’s progress would suffer.

Separately, the LoP, in the Assembly, said that renaming the KRS Road in Mysuru after Siddaramaiah is not a good move. “If something needs to be named, then a new road should be built and named after him or his family. The Maharaja’s family has served this country, provided food and water.

The family should not be targeted. Siddaramaiah has been the CM twice, and if he gets involved in such work, people’s feelings about him will change,” he said.