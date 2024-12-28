Bengaluru Metro extends services till 2.40 am for New Year

BENGALURU: For the convenience of New Year revellers, Namma Metro will be operational till 2.40 am on January 1.

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) will leave at 2.40am. The last trains from terminal stations such as Silk Institute, Madavara, Challaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi) will leave at 2am. However, the MG Road Metro station will be closed at 11pm to avoid overcrowding.

A press release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said trains will run at 10-minute intervals from 11pm on December 31 till the extended operational hours on January 1. However, the MG Road Metro Station will be closed at 11 pm on December 31 to prevent overcrowding. Trains will stop at Trinity and Cubbon Park stations, the release said.

People using Metro services after 11pm from Trinity or Cubbon Park stations to any destination have been requested to purchase return journey paper tickets priced at Rs 50 instead of tokens. Metro travel cards and QR code tickets are valid. Paper tickets can be purchased at all Metro stations from 8am on December 31.

To avoid overcrowding, those proceeding towards Whitefield and Silk Institute stations have been requested to use Trinity Metro Station for boarding. People proceeding towards Challaghatta and Madavara have been requested to use Cubbon Park Metro Station.