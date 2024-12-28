Kalaburagi leaders demand probe into Bidar contractor's suicide; allege death threats

KALABURAGI: Three prominent personalities of Kalaburagi demanded an impartial inquiry into the suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal. The three – pontiff of Karuneshwara Mutt of Andola Siddalinga Swamiji – who is also the honorary president of the state unit of Sri Rama Sene, Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimudu and BJP Kalaburagi city president Chandu Patil – wanted the investigating agency to seriously consider the letter Panchal allegedly wrote before his suicide

Panchal’s letter mentions that the three personalities face a death threat. Addressing the media on Friday, they said that Panchal died by suicide as he was facing a threat from powerful political leaders.

Panchal died by suicide on Thursday, and he stated in his letter that he resorted to the extreme step as he was under pressure from Raju Kapnoor and his friends to pay Rs 1 crore. As Kapnoor is the follower of a powerful minister, the issue should not be taken lightly, the three personalities said.

BJP district (rural) president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi and former MLC Amarnath Patil, who were present at the press conference, said BJP will file a complaint with the Kalaburagi police commissioner.