Karnataka HC refuse to quash case against man charged with raping 13-year-old girl with mental health issue

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against a 48-year-old man from Tumakuru district booked for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The court rejected the contention of accused that the victim's statement cannot be given credence and that evidence in cross-examination should be discarded because she is mentally challenged.

"The victim identifies the petitioner and, narrates though not in minute detail, about the acts of the petitioner", said Justice M Nagaprasanna while recently rejecting the petition filed by accused Krishnappa against the ongoing criminal proceedings against him under the provisions of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. At the same time, the court directed the trial court to conclude the proceedings within an outer limit of three months, if not earlier.

The court observed that considering quashing of the proceedings would become a travesty of law, as the petitioner has indulged in sexual perversion by seeking to practice eroticism beyond the bounds of maturity and sanity. The behaviour of the petitioner cannot but be described to be a paraphiliac, albeit, prima facie. It is un-understandable as to how the petitioner seeks quashment of the proceedings basing his foundation on the score of stray answers of a mentally challenged child in her cross-examination, the court said.