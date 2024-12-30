3G: Guarantee schemes, GDP growth, good rain put Karnataka in better shape, but infra hit

The severe drought in 2023, global economic slowdown and post-Covid crisis over the last few years had slowed down the economy in Karnataka. Now, good rain, state-sponsored guarantee schemes and growing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are pushing the state to score better on the economic front.

But as the state is spending massive amounts on implementing guarantee schemes, infrastructure development has taken a hit.

Just a few weeks ago, the Chief Minister’s Office released a statement that the state continues to drive India’s economic progress, registering a robust GSDP growth of 10.2% for 2023-24, significantly surpassing the national average of 8.2%, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

“The state achieved this feat despite severe challenges, including the worst drought in a decade and a slowdown in global IT markets,” it stated.

Breaking down the data, economists said buying power has been increasing among the upper class in urban areas, but not so with the lower middle-class. “By giving Rs 2,000 per family through the Gruhalakshmi scheme, the poor and lower middle-class now have more consumption power. The money is mostly spent on groceries, soaps, detergents, toothpaste, oil and other essentials that give 15% back to the state government in terms of GST,” a retired bureaucrat said. This could be one of the major reasons for economic growth in Karnataka, he surmised.

According to the bureaucrat, when a product is purchased, the company produces more of it, creating more jobs. Also, these companies purchase raw products from other sectors, generating money and pushing the overall GDP.